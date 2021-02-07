IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $8,012,791.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,586,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,037,282.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,662,747 shares of company stock worth $109,228,641. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

