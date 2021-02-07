IFP Advisors Inc Has $40,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of WSO opened at $242.23 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $264.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.