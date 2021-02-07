IFP Advisors Inc Buys 79 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

