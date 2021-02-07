IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.35 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.10.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

