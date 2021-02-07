ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.