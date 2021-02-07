ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut ICL Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 123.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ICL Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

