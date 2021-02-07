Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 39.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.