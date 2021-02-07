IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

