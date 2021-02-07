HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. HUSD has a total market cap of $487.95 million and approximately $174.49 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 488,734,087 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

