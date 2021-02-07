Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $180.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

