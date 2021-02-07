H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 33,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 134,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

