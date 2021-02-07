Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEU stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

