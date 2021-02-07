Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

