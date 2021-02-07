Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

