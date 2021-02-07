Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $134.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

