Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.559-303.347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.44 million.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Shares of HIMX opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.