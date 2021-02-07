Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.559-303.347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of HIMX opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

