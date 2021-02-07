Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Henry Schein by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.