Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

HEN3 stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching €87.14 ($102.52). The company had a trading volume of 367,337 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.80 and a 200 day moving average of €88.53.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

