Heath A. Fisher Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.35 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

