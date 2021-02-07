Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 338,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

