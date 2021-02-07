Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 338,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
