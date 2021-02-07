Head to Head Contrast: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) versus American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gevo and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -243.40% -33.39% -26.92% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gevo and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $24.49 million 72.63 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -4.83 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gevo and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Summary

Gevo beats American Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.