Head to Head Analysis: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) vs. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.29% 3.14% 2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.39 $4.08 million $3.83 2.28 Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 23.16 $61.98 million $1.23 40.65

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

