HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $201.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HCA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,021 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

