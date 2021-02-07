HC Wainwright Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $33.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Prothena stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.98.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

