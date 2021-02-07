Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,583 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

