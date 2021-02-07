Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.68 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NYSE EFX opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

