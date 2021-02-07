Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.63 and its 200 day moving average is $360.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

