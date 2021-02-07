Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

