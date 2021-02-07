Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 7,801,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 2,718,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

