Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 141.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

