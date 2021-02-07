Harlan S. Robins Sells 7,790 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $464,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $504,583.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

