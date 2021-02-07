HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.67 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $64.67 million and $29.64 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00229791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00071820 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

