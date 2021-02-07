Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

