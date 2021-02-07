Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

