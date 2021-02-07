Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.