H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

