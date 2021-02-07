Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.71. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 635 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 6.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.