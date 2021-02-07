GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,022 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 77.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,353,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.84.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.