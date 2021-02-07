GWM Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AP. TheStreet raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

