Guggenheim Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

