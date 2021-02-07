Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Insider Sells £308,625 in Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total value of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

LON GHE opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Friday. Gresham House plc has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 793.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.54. The firm has a market cap of £263.15 million and a PE ratio of -96.47.

GHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

