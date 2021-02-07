Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,644,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

