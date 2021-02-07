Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $4,882.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00394462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

