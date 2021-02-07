Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $596.62

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $596.62 and last traded at $596.62, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

