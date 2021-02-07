Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

