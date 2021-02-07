GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $9.29. GoPro shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 140,790 shares.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

