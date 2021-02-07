Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

GTIM stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

