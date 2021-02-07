Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

GTIM stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

