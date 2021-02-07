Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55. 589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 926.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period.

