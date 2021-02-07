Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

