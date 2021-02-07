Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.93

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $27.52. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 1,239,416 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000.

